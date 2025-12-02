Bhubaneswar: In a major step toward urban cleanliness and sustainable development, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a new fleet of six advanced mechanical road-cleaning vehicles to cover key road networks across the City.

The fleet was inaugurated Monday by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

The initiative expands the mechanical cleaning programme, which was previously limited to select stretches of national highways, to additional prominent roads within BMC limits.

The newly added routes have been divided into three packages, two of which have already been finalised.

Lion Services and Jagruti Welfare Organisation have been selected to deploy the mechanical cleaning vehicles across these zones.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, Commissioner Chanchal Rana, senior offi cials and representatives of the implementing agencies attended the launch ceremony.

Highlighting the role of modern technology in urban management, Minister Mahapatra said, “The use of scientific and mechanical equipment ensures efficient cleaning and contributes significantly to public health and the overall development of the city.”

Mayor Sulochana Das emphasised the government’s focus on extending cleanliness efforts beyond BMC limits to neighbouring areas to ensure a cleaner urban environment.

Commissioner Chanchal Rana added that night-time cleaning schedules have been optimised to maintain efficiency without disrupting daily city activities.

Notably, mechanical cleaning earlier covered about 80 km of roads.

With the expansion, the programme will now extend to 166 km of roads, totalling 715 lane kilometres, not only within BMC limits but also in adjoining urban areas.

The cleaned stretches include key routes from Rasulgarh to Nakhar, Khandagiri to DN Regalia, Patia to Nandan Kanan, NH to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, DN Regalia to Kalinga Vihar, NH to Kolathia Road via Manipal Hospitals, Khandagiri Charichak to Kalinga Studio, and Kalinga Studio to CRPF Square.

With this initiative, Bhubaneswar continues to set a benchmark in urban cleanliness and sustainable civic management, reflecting a citizen-centric approach to infrastructure development.