Mumbai: The Bombay High Court stayed Wednesday the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actress Kangana Ranauts bungalow here. The court also sought to know how the civic body entered the property when the owner was not present. Sources said that Kangana Ranaut is expected to arrive in the city shortly.

A division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla was hearing a petition filed by Ranaut in the morning. The petition challenged the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for ‘illegal construction’ at her bungalow. The petition also sought a stay on the demolition process.

The Bombay High Court sought to know from the BMC how it entered the premises. It directed the BMC to file an affidavit in response to the plea. The court posted the matter for hearing Thursday.

The BMC undertook Wednesday demolition of the illegal alterations at the bungalow of Ranaut at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra.

Ranaut approached the high court through her advocate Rizwan Siddiqui. The plea argued that the petitioner (Ranaut) was not given sufficient time to respond to the notice. It also said the demolition process was initiated in a hurried manner with ulterior motives.

Also read: BMC threatens to demolish Kangana Ranaut’s Bandra office for ‘unauthorised modifications’

The plea further said the notice issued by the BMC was ‘bad in law and arbitrary’. It stated that the actor had taken all necessary approvals from the corporation before construction.

The BMC filed Tuesday a ‘caveat’ in a local court. It said it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges a stop-work notice issued to her.

Before the demolition work Wednesday, the BMC posted a second notice outside Ranaut’s bungalow. The notice informed her of the action being taken by the civic body, an official said.

Ranaut’s recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena. The party also controls the BMC.

The 33-year-old actress is scheduled to reach this city later in the day. Ranaut has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.