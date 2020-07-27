Bhubaneswar: The result of Plus-II examination 2020 conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is very likely to be published in the month of August, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Monday.

The Plus-II examination for the academic year 2020-21 started March 3 and was scheduled to end on March 28 but had to be stopped on March 22 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, a total of 3.43 lakh students have appeared for the Plus-II exams. Of these students, 2,18,800 appeared in Arts stream, 98,536 appeared in Science stream and 25,770 in Commerce.

Dash said the Plus-II Science and Commerce results will be published by the third week of August while the result of Arts stream will be declared by the end of August.

Once published, the students can check the results through the website available by CHSE.

PNN