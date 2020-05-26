Melbourne: Former fast-bowling star Brett Lee has picked Steve Smith over Virat Kohli as the world’s best batsman at present. This is because of the Australian’s incredible turnaround after the ball-tampering scandal. Steve Smith, then Australian captain was banned for one year. It was for his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test in 2018.

Astounding comeback

On his return, Smith gas amassed runs and regained his status as one of the modern greats of the game.

“At the moment, I would pick Smith over Kohli because of what he has been through and what he has to overcome,” Lee said. He was participating in an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa.

“(Steve) Smith has been through a lot in the last couple of years. He has seen a rise with the way he played in the last 12 months, he is so fidgety, sometimes you are like just relax mate,” said Lee. “I might go with Kohli tomorrow as it depends on the mood. They are two great players and hard to split,” he added.

Comparisons with Sir Don

Considering the former Australian captain’s numbers, Lee compared Smith with the legendary Don Bradman. “I think Smith can be as good as Don Bradman, there have been talks of him becoming just like Bradman looking at numbers,” Lee said.

Lauding Kohli’s deeds

Lee reasoned that he chose Smith over Kohli as he has come back strongly after serving the ban. He also spoke of Kohli’s skills.

“Look, it is so hard to pick, there are so many qualities in both that I enjoy. From the bowling of point I am trying to look are there any flaws in both batsmen, both are genuine,” Lee informed.

“Kohli is technically sound, he hits through the ‘V’. He used to nick off earlier in his career, but it is hard to do that now. He is a great leader of his side and I think he would love to win the IPL,” Lee said.

Other contenders

Because of their run-making skills and consistency, the cricket community has often compared Kohli and Smith in recent years. Two others who were also talked about were Kiwi Kane Williamson and England’s Joe Root. At this juncture however, it seems both Smith and Kohli have left them far behind.

Agencies