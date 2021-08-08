Keonjhar: In a show of social commitment, a 65- year old man of Hatadihi area in Keonjhar district has built a bridge across Salandi river by spending his Rs 16 lakh pension money. Rs 2.10 lakh was contributed by others.

According to reports, Gangadhar Rout, a retired government employee, of Soso-Kanpur village has carved out a name for himself in the district by undertaking the welfare initiative with his pension money. Some people have nicknamed him as ‘bridge man’ in the locality.

However, the bridge is lying unused as the work on the approach road has remained incomplete. His dream has not yet been realized. He has built the bridge with dimension – 270 ft (27-ft X 10-ft).

Earlier, the bridge work was abandoned halfway. He resumed its construction in March, 2018 and got it completed in August, 2019.

“The only problem is that an approach road to the bridge has not been completed for lack of funds. All that money with me has exhausted. But help and cooperation of people is not available to complete the project,” he lamented.

He has been feted and honoured for his noble effort. However, he lamented that the government is not extending help to complete the project.

He said his son, wife and granddaughter have contributed as per their capacity to the project.

He was feted in New Delhi by an organization with Rs 1 lakh prize. He has spent the money for an approach road on one side of the bridge while more funds are needed to lay the approach road on the other end. “I have not given up my effort to complete the road,” he observed.

Earlier, people waded through the river, risking their lives. Though the government has the Biju Setu Yojana, it is of no use for people in the locality, he added.

Locals had been demanding a bridge across the river, but their appeals fell on deaf ears of the administration and local leaders.

“When I was in service, I had resolved to build a bridge. Many people laughed it off. Despite financial constraints, I started the bridge work after I retired. It was stated with eight pillars,” he added.

After completion of the approach roads, the bridge will pave the communication to many villages like Kanpur to Daneipur in the region, he added.

PNN