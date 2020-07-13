Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will release Class X examination results July 31, 2020. This was announced by the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Monday.

Dash said that the answer sheet evaluation process has been finished and the tabulation process is underway. He also said that students can see their results online a few minutes after it is announced at the BSE office, Cuttack.

He further said that there are many problems that the authorities had to encounter during the answer sheet evaluation process of Plus II examinations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the frequent shutdowns and lockdowns accompanying it.

Dash clarified that he will write a letter to the district collectors in this regard.

Notably, the matriculation examination in Odisha by BSE had started 19th February 2020 and continued till 4th March 2020. The evaluation of answer sheets was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

