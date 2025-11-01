New Delhi: Top carmakers led by Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Kia India Saturday reported record sales in the domestic market riding on festive demand boosted by GST rate cut.

Other manufacturers such as Skoda Auto India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor also posted impressive growth in sales in October.

“In October, we did a retail of 2,42,096 units, which is a growth of almost 20 per cent over the last year,” Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, told reporters in a virtual interaction.

It was the highest-ever retail sale that the company did in an October.

In the 40-days festival period starting from Navratra, he said the company had 5 lakh bookings with 4.1 lakh retail sales, “which is almost double of the last year”.

Banerjee said before the GST reforms there were challenges in the new set of first-time car buyers entering the market but after GST 2.0 many customers have started coming to showrooms.

In terms of wholesales, Maruti Suzuki India said its total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at an all-time high of 1,80,675 units as against 1,63,130 units in the same month last year, up 10.75 per cent.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,76,318 units as against 1,59,591 units in October 2024, up 10.48 per cent, it added.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd also reported record SUV sales in the domestic passenger vehicle market growing by 31 per cent to 71,624 units in October as compared to 54,504 units in the same month last year.

“In October, we achieved SUV sales of 71,624 units, a growth of 31 per cent, which is the highest SUV sales we have clocked ever in a month,” M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd also reported its best ever wholesales at 61,295 units in October as compared to 48,423 units in the same month last year, a growth of 26.6 per cent.

The record-breaking monthly wholesales for the second consecutive month at 61,295 units was led by SUVs with over 47,000 units sold, achieving the highest-ever 77 per cent share in monthly sales, Tata Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said in a regulatory filing.

On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported a 3.2 per cent decline in domestic sales at 53,792 units in October as compared to 55,568 units in the same month last year.

Yet, the company witnessed robust market demand, leading to second highest monthly sales of its SUVs Creta and Venue with combined sales of 30,119 units.

“October 2025 was a month driven by the festivals of Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali, further complemented by the positive impact of GST 2.0 reforms. This provided a significant boost to the Indian automotive industry,” HMIL Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said.

Another South Korean automaker Kia reported a 30 per cent rise in sales at 29,556 units in October, its best-ever monthly sales since entering the Indian market.

“October 2025 marks a historic milestone in Kia India’s journey… Our diverse product portfolio continues to connect strongly with evolving consumer needs,” Kia India Senior Vice-President and National Head, Sales and Marketing, Atul Sood, said.

He further said, “The growing contribution of our EV range further validates our direction toward future-ready, sustainable mobility solutions for India.”

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a 39 per cent rise in total sales at 42,892 units in October as compared to 30,845 units in the same month last year.

“The favourable economic environment during the festive season, reinforced by the government’s forward-looking GST reforms, has also boosted market confidence. At TKM, this has resulted in a significant rise in customer enquiries and order intakes, collectively driving our overall performance,” TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Varinder Wadhwa, said.

Skoda Auto India also reported sales of 8,252 units in October 2025, its highest-ever monthly sales. Between January and October 2025, the company has sold 61,607 units, already beating its previous annual record of 53,721 cars sold in the calendar year 2022.

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd reported consolidated sales of 9,675 units in October 2025, including 2,402 units in the domestic market.

