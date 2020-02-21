Bhubaneswar: Two days after the incident of MIL Odia question paper leak during the ongoing HSC examination, the state government, Friday, said it would take stern action against the centre superintendents concerned after reports crop up that CCTVs installed at some of the exam centres have reportedly been damaged “intentionally”.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Friday said that there are reports in the media that, students in some of the exam centres damaged CCTVs installed in the examination halls to indulge in malpractice. “If such incidents come to notice, the centre superintendents concerned will be held responsible and action will be taken against them,” Dash said.

Earlier, in a letter to all district education officers, controller of examinations, Board of Secondary Education (BSE) said, “It has come to the notice that some of the CCTVs have been damaged intentionally and it may happen so in some other centres in the coming days.”

The BSE officials had a video-conferencing with the centre superintendents in this connection Thursday.

“Streamlining things at exam centres is our priority. We had earlier requested the District Collectors to provide centre superintendents for 2,888 examination centres. The superintendents have been directed to prepare a list of teachers who will be engaged outside and inside exam venues separately,” said Dash.

Das further said clear instructions were issued to the DEOs by the BSE, Odisha to see that there is no deviation in conduct of the matric examination. The Board has also said that if any centre is found indulging in malpractice, results of all candidates of the centre will be withheld.

As many as 5,60,891 students are appearing for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination which began February 19 at 2,888 exam centres across the state.

In spite of the security arrangements made to avoid question paper leak, the Set B of the MIL Odia has been leaked on day 1 of the HSC examination February 19.

Precautionary measures such as ban on mobile phones, installation of CCTVs, formation of special squads and introduction of security code to keep tabs on question papers proved to be futile.