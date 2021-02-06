Bhubaneswar: The postmortem report Saturday revealed that the unidentified woman whose headless body was found near Dasapur village February 4 on Andharua-Chandaka road in Bhubaneswar was strangulated to death.

The woman had died owing to strangulation quite before her head was severed from her body, said a senior official of the Commissionerate Police based on the postmortem report.

In the meantime, the police team has released posters of the body detailing all physical attributes of the victim. It has also appealed Bhubaneswar residents to call on helpline (8280338323, 8280338296) to provide information about her identity.

Police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC in this connection. Forensic team had earlier seized a knife and a pair of gloves from the crime scene.

