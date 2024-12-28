Sundargarh: The charred body of a youth was discovered beneath a haystack that had been reduced to ashes in Sundargarh district Friday. The remains of a scooter were also found at the site, located at Sargipali under Lephripara police limits.

It is believed that someone set the haystack on fire last night, and the body, along with the scooter’s charred remains, was uncovered this morning, according to locals.

A farmer, on his way to the fields, spotted the body and the scooter and alerted the police. Authorities arrived at the scene, sent the body to the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital for a post-mortem, and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Police have yet to identify the deceased and have not uncovered any leads. It is suspected that miscreants may have killed the youth by setting him and the haystack on fire.

PNN