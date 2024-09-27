Bhubaneswar: The arrest of Kartik Nayak, a local leader opposing bauxite mining in the Sijimali hills (locally known as Tijmali hills), has ignited protests across Odisha with dozens of civil society organisations calling for his immediate release Friday.

According to a joint press notification issued by the organisations, Nayak was detained by Kashipur police and taken to the local station for questioning before being presented in the JMFC Court in Kashipur on the morning of September 19, 2024. Later that day, he was transferred to the Rayagada sub-jail.

Following Nayak’s arrest, over 1,000 villagers from the Tijmali region marched to the police station, demanding his immediate release. While the officials assured the protesters that Nayak would be released soon, police allegedly filed cases against 200 villagers for their involvement in the protest.

Nayak, a vocal advocate for tribal rights and environmental protection, has been at the forefront of protests against the bauxite mining operations in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts.

Nayak’s arrest follows a series of incidents dating back to January 12, 2024, when an FIR was lodged against him and others based on complaints from employees of Vedanta’s contractor, Maitri. According to the report, 40 villagers had attacked company employees. Most of the accused were local leaders or members of the ‘Ma Mati Mali Surakshit Manch’ – an organisation opposing mining activities in the area. While the case is months old, police action now has sparked outrage among locals.

In late August 2024, the Rayagada police obtained arrest warrants for Nayak and 11 others, labelling them as fugitives despite no prior notice being served. While Nayak was present in the village and even had applied for a loan to start a small shop, the police preferred to take him away while he was coming out of a bank casting doubts over the claim that he was evading arrest, the joint press statement issued today stated.

The protests have drawn attention to the broader issues of administrative repression and misuse of legal provisions.

Activists have pointed out that local authorities are using laws meant for maintaining public order to suppress movements aimed at protecting constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, Nayak remains defiant, vowing to continue his fight against the bauxite mining operations. He stated that he was prepared to face jail and sacrifice his life to protect the forests and hills. He also emphasised that the struggle would continue as long as the Indian Constitution guarantees the rights of the people.

