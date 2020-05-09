Jagatsinghpur/Kendrapara: Even as the number of non-resident workers wanting to register their names to return here increased in Jagatsinghpur, people in this district feared for a possible spike in infection, a report said.

According to reports, about 30,000 people of the district are working in other states while some of them have returned. Several thousands are eagerly waiting to come to Erasama and Biridi blocks with the registration process going on in full swing.

Reports from Erasama said, 6,936 non-resident Odias registered their names in 25 panchayats under this block by Tuesday. Official sources said, 403 people of Ambiki, 265 of Baleipur, 161 of Balitutha, 207 of Bamadeipur, 192 of Bhitarandhari, 153 of Chatua, 313 of Dhenkia, 181 of Erasama, 620 of Goda, 311 of Gadadishunipur, 406 of Gadaharispur, 133 of Gadakujanga, 339 of Jankadeipur, 364 of Japa, 621 of Krushnachandrapur, 295 of Kunjakothi, 127 of Nardia, 340 of Nuadihi, 167 of Nuagan, 295 of Padmapur, 226 of Paida, 162 of Palikanta, 194 of Pokharipada, 402 of Sompur and 159 of Kirailo want to return home.

The administration has made arrangements of quarantine and isolation centres in these two blocks.

Similarly, 1,519 people of 21 panchayats under Biridi block, who work in different parts of the country, have registered their names to return. Three of them have returned to Purna, Batipmira and Gopinathpur panchayats.

The three were lodged at a quarantine centre, said BDO Jiban Chandra Mallick.

It was leant that 12,792 people out of nearly 30,000 had registered their names in the district by April 27.

The administration has set up 193 quarantine centres with 3,353 beds in rural areas and four centres with 83 beds in urban areas.

Reports from Kendrapara said, people in Pattamundai, Mahakalpada and Marshaghai blocks panicked after five Surat returnees lodged in a quarantine centre tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Earlier, three positive cases had been detected in the district.

It may be noted here that 58 migrant workers of Pattamundai, Mahakalpada and Marshghai blocks had returned home in a bus from Surat May 3.

The quarantine centre was sanitized Thursday. However, Collector Samarth Burma said as infected people were in quarantine centres, there is no need for panic for infection.

PNN