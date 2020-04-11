Bhubaneswar: Four more persons tested positive for the deadly coronavirus till reports came in Saturday night. The Health and Family Welfare department of Odisha confirmed this via a tweet. These four cases took the state’s tally to 54.

Four COVID-19 positive cases confirmed today so far. Technical issues in the website being rectified. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 11, 2020

Meanwhile, about 80 per cent of coronavirus positive cases in Odisha are asymptomatic, while only two of the 37 active cases need hospital care, an official said Saturday.

Odisha had reported 50 positive cases till Friday late evening, with 37 active cases. Twelve patients have recovered so far. The state has seen one casualty so far.

According to agencies, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Salini Pandit said another 35 patients are likely to recover as they don’t have any symptoms.

The officer said of the 37 active cases, only two need hospital care and the rest not in need of any special medical attention.

PNN