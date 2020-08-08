Bhubaneswar: Medical experts working in COVID care treatment and screening from the state opine that COVID 19 cases from different pockets of the state might see more surge before getting stablised.

The Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar which has been working with the state government to test the suspected cases of COVID 19 claims that more such cases could be reported from the state in the days before a better picture comes into existence.

“Based on the trends of COVID cases in cities like Delhi and Mumbai we can say that there are high chances that after attaining the peak, the cases in Odisha may see a decline and move towards stablisation. We can expect good results by September when the graph may come down,” Ajay Parida, ILS Director told Orissa POST.

He also added that Odisha is already in a better position. “Many pockets which had seen higher cases have been moving towards stablisation. The cases are more reported from clusters in cities and district and later local contacts help in identifying other cases,” he said.

Parida cited the example of Ganjam district which since May 3 this year started seeing rapid increase in case and later started reporting lesser cases. On Friday Khurda reported more cases than Ganjam, the current hotbed of the global pandemic.

The ILS Director appreciated the testing and surveillance in Ganjam district which he claimed helped in better detection of cases and timely action. The official hinted that in the next 2-3 months the state might move to a situation with very negligible cases.

He also appealed to the people to abide by the government regulations framed to protect the citizens from the global pandemic. “The government can only monitor and regulate the affairs but it is upto the people to decide on how they take preventive measures to protect themselves from the disease,” he said.

The state Friday reported the highest of 1833 new cases of COVID 19 and also reported a total of 12 new COVID deaths from the state. In a hint to paradigm shift, Ganjam district which had been reporting highest cases from the state after a week of declined cases reported cases lower than Khurda.