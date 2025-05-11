Bhubaneswar: A state-level memorial meeting was held Saturday at Jayadev Bhawan to pay tribute to Comrade Dibakar Nayak, former state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The event brought together leaders from various political parties, mass organisations, and members of the public to honour the memory of the late leader.

The meeting was presided over by former MLA Narayan Reddy and highlighted Nayak’s lifelong commitment to Marxist ideology, social justice, and grassroots activism.

A commemorative souvenir dedicated to Nayak’s legacy was unveiled by former Finance Minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadai, who remarked, “A revolutionary dedicated to social transformation never truly dies — they live on through their ideals and sacrifices.”

Speakers at the gathering, including CPI state secretary Ashish Kanungo, CPI(M) state secretary Suresh Chandra Panigrahy, and several others, remembered Nayak as a principled Marxist and tireless advocate for the labour and farmer movements.

