Cuttack: Ravenshaw University in Odisha’s Cuttack has rolled back an order that restricted female students, faculty, and staff from staying on campus after 5:30pm.

An earlier directive, issued July 17 by the university registrar on behalf of the vice-chancellor, cited safety concerns and stated that the restriction would remain in place until a formal Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) was introduced to govern work hours and security measures.

“No female faculty, staff, and students are permitted to remain in the workplace or on campus after 5.30 pm,” the notice had read, adding that the rule would be effective until detailed safety protocols were outlined.

The directive further noted that in case of urgent work, women would be required to obtain consent from the head of the department and submit a written request expressing their willingness to stay beyond the specified time.

The order was apparently issued in the wake of the death of a woman student by self-immolation on Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College campus in Balasore July 12 over an alleged sexual harassment incident.

However, after facing strong backlash from students, civil society, and political leaders, Ravenshaw University revoked the order within hours.

The revised statement read: “The office order restricting the stay of female faculty, staff and students in the workplace or on campus after 5:30 PM is hereby withdrawn.”

Taking to X, BJD spokesperson and an alumni Lenin Mohanty said, “The shameless Ravenshaw authorities, acting under the direction of their political masters, issued an order asking female students not to stay inside the campus after 5:30 PM. Facing backlash over this shameful directive, they were forced to cancel it. Is this how the authorities plan to protect our sisters — by issuing such obnoxious orders? Is Odisha becoming unsafe for women and the girl child?.”

Is this how the authorities… pic.twitter.com/q12aGpSBiE — Dr Lenin Mohanty (@DrLeninMohanty1) July 18, 2025

PNN & Agencies