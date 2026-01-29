Chhatrapur: Police Wednesday cleared the air over a suspected bomb explosion that occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday at the backyard of the house of G Kamaraju Reddy of Chikalkhandi under Chhatrapur police limits.

Chhatrapur SDPO Chandan Kumar Ghadei, along with IIC Sabyasaachi Malla, told the media that Reddy had lit an ‘akhanda deepa’ near a gas cylinder.

The flames of the lamp caused fire to the already leaking gas cylinder.

This resulted in the explosion of the cylinder, causing severe damage to the house.