Cuttack: In a shocking development, a 55-year-old fan of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan of the office room in Cuttack. The dejected fan identified as Niranjan Rout of Jagatsingpur district, was living in Mahanadivihar area in Cuttack.

Sources claimed that Rout used to sleep in a room of the office room after the end of his duty hours. However, he did not go to his house and stayed back in the office Tuesday night. He did not open the door despite repeated knocks by his colleagues Wednesday morning. Smelling foul play, the staff broke into the room. They found him hanging from the fan with rope.

Upon informed, Chauliaganj police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

His colleagues informed the police that Rout, a staunch fan of Rajput, was in deep shock after receiving news about the actor. They informed cops that he seemed emotionally broken and even spotted crying profusely while talking about Sushant in front of other staff.

Rout reportedly watched a movie starring Sushant before taking the extreme step Tuesday night.

Notably, rising star Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide June 15 (Sunday). His unexpected demise left everyone in shock. Earlier, a Class X student from Lodipur village in Chandi police station area of Nalanda district had also ended his life failing to bear with the sudden death of Sushant.