New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday closed proceedings on actor Celina Jaitly’s petition on her brother Vikrant Jaitly’s detention in the UAE and asked the Centre to continue to provide legal assistance to the retired major.

Observing that the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has met Vikrant Jaitly nine times since his arrest, and the detainee has conveyed that decisions on his legal representation have to be made by his wife and not sister, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked the petitioner’s counsel, “What right do you have now?”

“It has come on record that the respondent (Ministry of External Affairs) is in active contact with Mr Jaitly. It also appears that consular access has been granted to Mr Jaitly. Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has interacted (with him) nine times,” the court said.

“There is no reason to keep the writ petition pending. It is accordingly disposed of. The respondent shall continue to remain in touch with Mr Jaitly and provide all legal representation as may be available in law,” the order said.

It also clarified that Vikrant Jaitly’s well-being should be taken care of by the Indian authorities.

The high court was hearing a petition by Celina Jaitly seeking effective legal representation for her brother, who had been “illegally abducted and detained” in the UAE since September 6, 2024.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma tendered certain information to the court in a sealed cover and stated that in the latest consular meeting February 18, Vikrant Jailty took a clear stand that he did not wish to be represented by any firm and turned down his sister’s suggestion to take pro bono services of a UAE-based firm.

Jaitly conveyed that he did not wish to communicate with his sister and that his wife is the only one who could make decisions on his behalf for legal representation, the court was informed.

Expressing concern over the possible reason why her brother has denied the pro bono legal assistance, the petitioner’s counsel said she should be given access to her brother at least once through video conference.

“We are concerned for his safety, especially in view of the war,” the petitioner’s counsel said.

Turning down the request, the court said it was taking a view in the matter on the basis of information furnished by the “Government of India officials, those authorised by the Indian consulate and their interaction with Mr Jaitly.”

The court said that in the entire process, there is no question of an intense dispute between the petitioner and Vikrant Jaitly’s wife coming in.

“The dispute will have to be kept aside… When Mr Jaitly says something, we have to adhere to it,” it said.

In her petition, the actor said that her brother, who was residing in the UAE since 2016, was employed with the MATITI Group engaged in trading, consultancy and risk management services.

However, despite the passage of over one year, the Ministry of External Affairs has failed to secure basic information about her brother, including his welfare conditions and legal status, the actor’s plea alleged.