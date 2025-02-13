Did you know that a specific type of bird gives their chicks a name that lasts a lifetime? It’s none other than parrots. It turns out, they don’t just squawk — they give their chicks unique vocal identifiers, much like human names. A recent study, published in the Journal of Avian Biology, revealed that these identifiers are used by parents to distinguish their young, and the name stays with the chick for life.

The research, led by Dr Christine Peter from the University of St Andrews, involved both wild and captive parrots over several years. By analysing the calls, the team discovered that each chick’s identifier is distinct and learned from the parent, ensuring it is recognisable even in noisy environments. “Parrots have developed an efficient way to care for their young by using these identifiers,” Dr. Peter explained. “It’s an essential survival mechanism.”

Unlike general bird calls, these vocal identifiers are unique to each individual and carry a specific tone or rhythm. Once assigned, the identifier remains unchanged throughout the bird’s life, serving as a permanent auditory signature. This discovery was observed across several parrot species, including budgerigars and cockatoos, and challenged the previous belief that naming was exclusive to humans or primates.

These identifiers help parrots navigate their social groups and ensure survival, as parents can easily recognise and tend to their chicks. Interestingly, other parrots can also recognise these names, reinforcing social bonds within the flock.

The findings show just how complex parrot communication is, proving they live in a world where identity and connection are key to their survival. “Parrots are highly social, and their ability to ‘name’ their chicks is a testament to their intelligence,” Dr Peter concluded.

