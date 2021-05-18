Padampur: Sudipta Sahoo, a doctor posted at Padampur sub-divisional hospital in Bargarh district, has been receiving accolades from different quarters for performing the last rites of a Covid victim Monday, as the villagers stayed away from the victim’s family.

According to a source, Bhagaban Marei, a resident of Lahangir village under Bukuramunda gram panchayat had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been in home isolation. He breathed his last at around 4:00 pm Monday.

When the family members sought help of villagers to take the body to the cremation ground, no one came forward, fearing of contracting the virus.

Dr Sahoo, along with some staff wearing PPE kits, reached the deceased’s house. They took the body out of the house, carried the bier to the village cremation ground and gave him a decent funeral.

PNN