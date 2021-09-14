Malkangiri: Online meetings or e-mulakat is becoming popular among family members and relatives of prisoners. This is because the virtual mode of meetings between prisoners and their family members is usually hassle-free.

The facility is being provided through the National Prisons Information Portal (NPIP). The facility has been started at the sub-jail in this town and since its launch it has received a high number of requests from family members of prisoners to connect online.

Giving this information, the superintendent of the sub-jail said they have so far received over 100 applications through the portal. “With the introduction of the e-facility, the family members and relatives of inmates are not coming to the prison anymore,” he said.

“If they meet the inmates on virtual mode, they can not only save money, but also time. They can interact with their closed ones in prison sitting in the comforts of their own homes through the phone, laptops and even smart TVs. This facility has proved to be a boon for both the prisoners and their relatives as at present physical meetings have been restricted due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. This service is being provided twice a week,” said the senior jail officials.

Notably, the Odisha government had launched the service at Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar and Choudwar jail in Cuttack July 26. Then, the Prisons Directorate had said in a statement that the facility would be started at all district jails and circle jails from August 15 and subsequently, it would be extended to all sub-jails.