Mumbai: Aashram actor Esha Gupta, known for her bold and effortlessly glamorous fashion sense, recently set social media abuzz with a bikini-clad photo highlighting her tropical style and natural charm.

Gupta shared the sun-soaked photo on Instagram, captioned simply with a smiling sun emoji. The image, featuring a picturesque backdrop and vibrant swimwear, quickly drew attention online. Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis, while celebrities including Farah Khan Ali and Seema Sajdeh responded with heart-eyed emojis and supportive remarks.

This isn’t the first time Gupta has captivated audiences with her beach and resort wear. From chic coordinated outfits to sultry swimsuits, the actor consistently impresses with her vacation fashion.

Gupta has been in a long-distance relationship with her Spanish boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar, for the past few years. Despite the distance, the couple has remained strong and continues to share glimpses of their time together on social media.

Professionally, Gupta remains in the spotlight following widespread praise for her role as Sonia in the hit web series Aashram, where she starred opposite Bobby Deol. Her performance was lauded for both its boldness and emotional intensity, leaving fans eager for her next on-screen appearance.

