Bhubaneswar: The state government will soon form a committee of experts to decide on evaluation criteria of Plus II students who were to appear in the CHSE-conducted annual examinations 2021.

This was necessitated following cancellation of the annual Plus II examinations for this year, after Naveen Patnaik took a final call.

“An expert committee comprising of senior educationists and CHSE officials will be formed within 15 days to place an objective criterion for assessment of marks as asked by the Chief Minister,” School and Mass Education (S&ME) minister Samir Ranjan Dash said Saturday.

“Our expert panel will go through the evaluation policy of CBSE and CISCE and decide criteria for assessment of marks,” Dash added.

The Chief Minister made an announcement in this regard following a meeting held with key officials of education department Friday.

“Lives of our people are more precious than the examinations. All the stakeholders including students and parents across the state would have faced utter difficulties, had the examinations been conducted this year. The decision has been taken keeping in view the larger interest and well-being of students, teachers and parents,” Patnaik had said.

Naveen had directed the CHSE authorities to formulate a well-defined objective criterion for awarding marks to Plus II students. The guidelines are expected to be fixed after thorough consultations with educational experts within a stipulated time frame, Patnaik had added.

PNN