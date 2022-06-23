Baripada: Police have been unable to trace a fake teacher against whom a complaint has been filed by the block education officer (BEO) of Suliapada in Mayurbhanj district.

Reports said one Manoranjan Patra was serving as a teacher at Kathasirsa primary school under Suliapada block. There were allegations that Patra had bagged the job by furnishing forged certificates and documents. The block education office had sent Patra’s certificates to Utkal University for verification. The university authorities July 22, 2021 wrote back stating that the certificates were forged.

However, no action was taken against the errant teacher. Two months ago, some officials of the Crime Branch met the BEO, Malati Tudu, and insisted on action against the teacher. The BEO later filed a police complaint against Patra. A case was registered in this connection.

The errant teacher is said to be absconding while locals have demanded action against those running a racket to provide forged certificates to youths. Police said that they have not been able to trace Patra as his mobile has been switched off for lengthy period. They said that Patra may have again assumed a new identity with forged documents.