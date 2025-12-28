A viral video from Karnataka’s Belagavi is sending chills down social media timelines. It shows how an ordinary night walk can suddenly turn into a moment of fear.

The video captures a couple walking with their young child in the Joshimala area of Belagavi city. What starts as a calm scene quickly becomes tense. Within seconds, stray dogs surround the family, forcing them into a terrifying situation that many urban residents fear.

What the viral video shows:

Couple and Child Narrowly Escape Stray Dog Attack in Belagavi; CCTV Footage Surfaces A stray dog attack incident was reported from the Joshimala area of Belagavi city, causing panic among residents. A couple walking with their young child was suddenly confronted by a group of… pic.twitter.com/BNEsJVPd7F — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) December 27, 2025

According to CCTV footage, a few stray dogs first approach the family. The couple slows down, unsure of what to do. Moments later, more dogs rush in. Soon, the family is encircled by a barking pack.

The child appears visibly frightened. The parents hesitate but stay alert. The tension rises with every second.

Then comes a quick reaction. The father steps forward and aggressively chases the dogs away. His action breaks the pack’s confidence. The dogs retreat. The family escapes unharmed.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The Belagavi incident ended safely. But the viral video is a reminder. Not every encounter may end the same way.

Sometimes, vigilance makes all the difference.

PNN