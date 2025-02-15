Jaleswar: Large-scale black-marketing of fertilisers and pesticides in Jaleswar and other blocks of Balasore district has raised concern among farmers even as district Agriculture department has remained a mute spectator to the issue.

Government records indicate that Jaleswar region is home to 148 licensed fertiliser shops and 95 licensed pesticide dealers. However, unauthorised shops selling these essential agricultural inputs illegally have proliferated in rural areas too.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has set the market prices for different types of fertilisers, and the state Agriculture department has displayed these price lists at all licensed retail outlets. Despite these measures, it is alleged that shopkeepers are selling fertilisers at prices higher than the government-mandated rates.

The problem is severe in Raibania area of Jaleswar block and along West Bengal border, where black-marketing of fertilisers is rampant. Several unlicensed shops in various villages are also reportedly selling fake/substandard fertilisers and pesticides. These illegal activities continue unabated due to a lack of regular inspection by the local Agriculture department.

Every year, around 2,500 hectares of land in Jaleswar and Bhograi blocks are undertaken for cultivation of Rabi paddy, requiring large amounts of fertilisers and pesticides. Taking advantage of seasonal demand, unscrupulous traders are allegedly hoarding supplies and selling those at inflated prices.

According to reports, farmers in areas like Raibania, Hatigarh, Khanabada, Olmara, Chafla, Munutunia, and Teghari in Jaleswar block have been forced to pay Rs1,650 or more per bag for DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) fertiliser, which has a government-mandated price of Rs1,350 per bag. Similarly, a 50-kg bag of urea, officially priced at Rs266, is being sold at Rs1350. The 50-kg bag of Bharat NPK (28-28-0) fertiliser is being sold for Rs11,800 to Rs11,900 as against the official price of Rs1,700. Other fertilisers are also reportedly being sold at arbitrary prices.

This price manipulation is not limited to Jaleswar and Bhograi blocks but extends to rural areas across the district where government-approved dealers are exploiting farmers by overcharging them. Despite these illegal practices, the local Agriculture department has remained a silent spectator.

Locals have alleged that some corrupt officials have colluded with unscrupulous traders, allowing them to operate without fear. Farmers have demanded immediate action from the district administration and Agriculture department to curb the black market.

When contacted, District Agriculture Officer Laxman Murmu assured that a crackdown on illegal shops would be conducted soon.

