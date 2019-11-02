Kendrapara: A rare marine sailfish was caught in the fishing net of fishermen of Talachua area under Rajanagar block. The fishermen were catching fish within Gahiramatha Marine Sanctuary with the help of a Talachua –based fishing vessel. The matter came to the fore following the anchorage of the trawler on the Talachua jetty Saturday morning .The marine fish was displayed by the local fishermen at the fishing harbor.

The weight of the rare sailfish, that belongs to billfish family, would be more 13 kg. The sailfish, that is locally called as Mayur fish, would be transported to Digha for its sell . The cost of the sailfish would be about than Rs 1.30 lakh,said the fishermen.

Sailfish are considered the fastest fish in the sea, Sailfish are top predators in the open ocean. Sailfish can live for 13 to 15 years. Sailfish spend their entire lives near the surface of the open ocean, but can dive up to 1,150 feet (350 m) to find food.

The fish will be sold at Rs 10,000 per kg at Digha as it has medicinal values, informed the fishermen of Talachua. To have a glimpse of the rare fish, hundreds of locals congregated at the Talachua jetty and the fishermen displayed the sailfish and later transported it to Digha. According to Kapilendra Pradhan, forester of Talachua forest range, as per marine species experts, the fish is locally called Bambi Tori and it is not an endangered species.