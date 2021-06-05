Nischintakoili: Former MLA of Mahanga Assembly constituency in Cuttack district Bikram Keshari Barma passed away Saturday. He breathed his last at a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

“The former MLA had tested positive for Covid-19 May 26 and had since been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, his condition deteriorated Friday night and he succumbed Saturday morning,” informed his son-in-law Niranjan Bhuyan.

Barma was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly from Mahanga constituency in Cuttack district as a BJD candidate in 2004 by defeating Congress leader Sk Matlub Ali by 9,000 votes.

The news of his demise sent a shockwave in the locality. Minister Pratap Jena and Cuttack Sadar MLA Chandrasarathi Behera condoled the death of the leader. Nischintakoili block chairperson Sabita Ojha, vice-chairperson Sabita Mohanty, and others also offered their condolences to the bereaved family. Locals termed his death as a great loss for Mahanga.

Burma was a lecturer, a litterateur and a social reformer – all rolled into one. He also served as the chairman of Odisha Cashew Development Corporation Limited.

PNN