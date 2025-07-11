Kendrapara: Six men posing as vigilance wing officers carried out a fake raid at the home of an 80-year-old doctor in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, making off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables, police said Friday.

According to police, the imposters barged into the house of Dr. Jalil Ahamad Khan at Oldhi village Thursday and conducted a search operation to detect assets allegedly disproportionate to his known income.

Khan, a retired government medical college physician from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, has been living in his native village for the past two decades, serving the local community, a source said.

Police said the self-styled vigilance officers furnished fake proof of identity to impress upon the physician that they were conducting raids on specific feedback on accumulation of ill-gotten assets.

They later made away with Rs 1.5 lakh cash, 500 grams of gold ornaments.

The miscreants, while leaving the place, directed the victim to turn up at the district vigilance office at Kendrapara with proof that his assets and source of income was legitimate. The entire operation was well-orchestrated and lasted for about an hour, they said.

Later, after turning up at the vigilance office, he was shocked to find that he had been taken for a ride by miscreants.

After getting information, police began a manhunt to arrest them. A special squad has been constituted to crack the crime, said Ambika Das, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Derabish police station.

PTI