Bhubaneswar: A new cyclone threat is brewing over the Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Officials said the system is likely to move in a west-northwest direction and gradually intensify. As the low-pressure area strengthens, there is a possibility of it turning into a cyclonic storm. Meteorologists are closely monitoring its development.

Experts added that the next 24 hours will be crucial in determining the system’s path and intensity. The weather department has advised people to remain alert and follow official updates.