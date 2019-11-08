Former world gymnastics champion Verona van de Leur has revealed that she has worked as a porn star since 2011. Verona van de Leur has revealed the truth in her upcoming biography, ‘Simply Verona – Breaking all the Rules’ which will be published in March.

Dutch artistic gymnast Verona, 33, won gold at the 2002 World Cup Final in Stuttgart. She scooped a further eight medals at world events that year, and was named Holland’s ‘Sportswoman of 2002’.

However, things turned sour for Verona her when she was not selected to represent Holland in the 2004 Athens Olympics. She parted ways with her long-time coach Frank and appointed Boris Orlov. However, even after winning the all-round women’s title in Holland’s domestic competition, she quit the sport in 2008. And then started her troubled times.

She served a 72-day jail term in 2011 after being found guilty of blackmailing a couple over their extra-marital affair. Once she came out of prison she entered the porn industry.

The redheaded beauty ended up sleeping in a car for two years as her life spiralled out of control. She then turned to webcam work and adult movies. But now she has decided to opt out of such movies.

“I will leave the porn industry at the end of this year once a couple of contracts expire. Then I can look back on eight good years. I enjoyed it, although I saw it as a job,” Verona has been quoted as saying by a section of the Dutch media. “I wasn’t a typical porn actress. I set my own rules for my work, and did everything alone or with my boyfriend,” she added.

Verona has also said that family issues forced her to enter the adult movie industry.

“I had family problems when I was still a gymnast. They got worse when I said I was quitting. My family changed the locks on the door, and I was literally left on the street,” she has said.

“My boyfriend came from a broken home. We had a bit of money at the start, but a few thousand euros don’t last long. So I took up whatever was on offer and the adult movie industry was the best choice,” she added.

Agencies