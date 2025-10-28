Bonai: Masked miscreants looted cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore from a businesswoman’s house after threatening to rape her daughter and make the video viral if they did not get the keys late Sunday night.

According to police, four masked men carrying guns, a meat cleaver, and an iron rod tied up the woman, her daughter, and a store employee before ransacking the house for nearly three hours.

The robbers reportedly broke the CCTV cameras and took away the hard disk before fleeing.

The assailants entered the house around midnight when the woman, daughter, and an employee of Rashmi Electricals, an electrical store run by the woman after her husband’s death, in Bonai town, were fast asleep.

They beat up the store employee and tied his limbs, asking him to call his employer, failing which they threatened to kill him.

Fearing for his life, he called the widow, asking her to give him medicines as he was having stomach pain.

When the widow and her daughter opened the door, carrying the medicines, the assailants barged into the room and tied the mother and daughter with ropes and demanded the keys to the cupboards.

When they resisted, they threatened to rape the daughter and post a video of the assault online. Frightened, the woman handed over the keys.

The robbers fled with gold jewellery and around Rs 25 lakh in cash, totalling over Rs 1 crore.

The mother alerted police through a neighbour Monday morning.

A case has been registered at the local police station, and the investigation is underway with assistance from a scientific team from Rourkela. No arrests have been made as when the last report.