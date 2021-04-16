Bhubaneswar: Dreaded criminal Sheikh Hyder who was arrested Thursday in Sangareddy district of Telangana was brought Friday morning to Odisha. The dreaded criminal had escaped from the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMH) in Cuttack April 10. He was arrested while travelling on a two-wheeler by special teams of Cuttack and Telangana police.

Hyder was brought in a flight to the state capital. Amid tight security at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) he was taken to Cuttack.

After the arrest of the gangster, Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi while briefing journalists here had Thursday said, “A special team of Cuttack police nabbed Hyder from Sangareddy district in Telangana. He was going somewhere on a motorcycle when a team of Cuttack police in association with their Telangana counterparts nabbed him.”

Notably, Hyder was serving simultaneous life sentence since 2015 for the murder of Keonjhar-based miner Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra and another gangster. He was brought to SCB Medical College and Hospital from Sambalpur circle jail a month ago for a surgery. He was found missing from his bed April 10. The lone cop on duty was found in a semi-unconscious state.

Later, it was learnt that the cop was offered sedative-spiked soft drink and biryani laced with drugs.

The Odisha police had taken it up as a challenge to nab the gangster and launched an operation ‘Operation Hyder’.

As of now, the main focus of the police will be to extricate information from the gangster regarding how he managed to escape from the SCBMCH. Police will also try and find out about the associates who helped him escape.

PNN