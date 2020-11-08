Rayagada: In a major drug haul, police seized a truck loaded with 11.14 quintal of ganja at a place near Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd (JSCo) area in Rayagada district late Saturday night.

Police’s initial investigation revealed that the contraband packed in polythene bags is worth around Rs 1,00,00,000.

The Rayagada town police were tipped off that a huge consignment was being smuggled in a truck. The police swung into action and a team led by IIC Nihar Ranjan Pradhan raided a truck parked at a place near Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd. Following a search, 45 polythene bags packed with ganja were found in the truck. However, the driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot.

The truck was brought to the police station and in the presence of the magistrate, the seized contraband was measured.

Police’s preliminary investigation reveals that the absconding driver is a native of Maharashtra. They have launched a probe to find out whether the truck is used only for ganja smuggling or the smuggling is being carried out on the sidelines.

