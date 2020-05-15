Chhatrapur: Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and his associates lead by example. They ‘practice what they preach’. Kulange and his colleagues are now involved in containing the coronavirus threat which has grown in alarming proportions in the district. However, for the safety of their family members, they have been staying away from them for days now.

“Since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, me and my associates are working round the clock. Some are involved in awareness campaign drives while others are taking care of quarantine centres and migrant workers. We are coming in close contact with coronavirus suspects. As we stand the chance of contracting the disease we are staying in isolation for the safety of our families,” Kulange told mediapersons here Friday.

“I am really thankful and proud of my colleagues, the way they are working tirelessly. Their sacrifices and the risks they are taking cannot ever be forgotten,” added the district collector.

Ganjam has emerged as one of the coronavirus hotspots in Odisha with over a 200 cases. Most of those infected are migrant workers returning from outside the state. In spite of such high numbers, Kulange assured people that there is no need to panic.

“All positive cases have emerged from quarantine centres only. We don’t have community transmission as yet. The situation is under control. So people should not panic. The battle against coronavirus can be won if we follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance, Kulange added.

PNN