Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati conducted a high-level review of development initiatives in Khurda district at the zilla parishad conference hall here Thursday. The review focused on the implementation of Central and state welfare schemes and development projects across key sectors such as health, agriculture, tourism, water resources, and rural infrastructure. The Governor assessed the Central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, PM Gram Sadak Yojana, and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

While expressing satisfaction with overall progress, he emphasised the need for faster execution, particularly in achieving 100 per cent tap water coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Currently, about 70 per cent of households in the district have pipe water supply. Kambhampati also flagged delays in some large-scale projects and urged the administration to address bottlenecks to ensure timely completion. Acknowledging Khurda’s strategic importance as the Capital district, he stressed its role in setting a development benchmark for the state.

Highlighting industrial growth, the Governor noted that 21 industrial estates are under development in the district, encouraging youth to take advantage of available infrastructure and support for MSMEs. He also praised the promotion of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana and called on citizens to leverage rooftop solar subsidies for long-term savings.