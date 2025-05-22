Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Naveen Patnaik, Thursday paid tributes to Raja Ram Mohan Roy on the social reformer’s birth anniversary.

They recalled Roy’s fight against orthodoxy and religious bigotry.

“Hon’ble Governor Shri @DrHariBabuK paid tributes to Raja Ram Mohan Roy on his birth anniversary. Raja Ram Mohan Roy’s enduring vision for social justice, women’s empowerment, and education continues to light the way for India’s progress,” a post on the governor’s official X handle stated.

Majhi, in a social media post, said, “Tribute to visionary reformer and pioneer of modern Indian society, #RajaRamMohanRoy on his birth anniversary. His relentless efforts towards social justice, women’s empowerment, and education continue to inspire generations.”

Tribute to visionary reformer and pioneer of modern Indian society, #RajaRamMohanRoy on his birth anniversary. His relentless efforts towards social justice, women's empowerment, and education continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/BhvLkOpJyW — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) May 22, 2025

Patnaik, in a post, said, “Humble tributes to great social, educational and religious reformer #RajaRamMohanRoy on his birth anniversary. He will always be remembered for his progressive vision, contribution towards women empowerment, modern education as well as crusade against orthodoxy and religious bigotry.”

Humble tributes to great social, educational and religious reformer #RajaRamMohanRoy on his birth anniversary. He will always be remembered for his progressive vision, contribution towards women empowerment, modern education as well as crusade against orthodoxy and religious… pic.twitter.com/ONguY9tD6a — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 22, 2025

Born in 1772, Roy was a key figure in the abolition of Sati, widow remarriage and he fought for education of women. He died in 1833.