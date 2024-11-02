RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable shift towards eco-friendly celebrations, villages surrounding the ChandakaDampara Elephant Sanctuary observed Diwali this year with balloons instead of firecrackers, setting a strong example of a ‘clean and green’ celebration of the festival. The eco-friendly approach highlighted the harmony between tradition and environmental responsibility, presenting a role-model for pollution-free festivities. The celebration, spearheaded by Chinmayee Foundation, promoted the theme ‘Balloons over Firecrackers’.

Environmentalist Sushanta Sahoo praised the foundation’s initiative, describing it as, “A meaningful step towards a pollution-free Diwali.” He added, “This celebration shows that festivals can also be celebrated joyously, without causing harm to our environment.” Chairman of Bullseye’s organisation Trilochan Beura, joined the festivities and commended the villagers’ dedication to environmental consciousness. “This ‘Green Diwali’ initiative serves as a reminder of the potential traditional celebrations in order to embrace sustainability and environmental awareness,” Beura said, encouraging others to adopt similar practices for a safer, healthier Diwali.