Dubai: India defeated New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy 2025 title. The match created many unforgettable moments, including India’s revenge against New Zealand for the 2000 defeat. However, amidst all the celebrations, Hardik Pandya’s extravagant watch stole the spotlight, leaving people stunned.

A viral video circulating on social media claims that the watch Pandya wore during the final is worth Rs 21 crore.

The footage from Dubai International Stadium shows Hardik Pandya posing with the Champions Trophy after the victory. While striking a pose, the watch on his wrist caught everyone’s attention, with reports suggesting it is the Tita-Carbon Richard Mille RM27-04, valued at Rs 21 crore.

According to the brand’s website, the watch’s price isn’t listed directly, and users must click the request option to enquire. However, it is widely claimed that the watch costs Rs 21 crore. Earlier, Pandya was also seen wearing a Richard Mille RM27-02 CA FQ Tourbillon during a match against Pakistan, which was reportedly worth Rs 15 crore.

The viral video was shared on Instagram by the account @celebwatchspotter and has already garnered millions of views and likes. Social media users have flooded the comments section with varied reactions.

One user commented, “This is Rafael Nadal’s edition.” Another wrote, “Hardik Bhai is making serious money!” Meanwhile, someone jokingly added, “You can get this watch in China for Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000.”