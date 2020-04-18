Los Angeles: Harriet director Kasi Lemmons will be writing and directing the World War II drama, The Shadow King.

The film is set during Benito Mussolini’s 1935 invasion of Ethiopia and is based on Maaza Mengiste’s historical fiction novel. It highlights the first real conflict of World War II, of spotlighting Ethiopian women soldiers who were left out of the historical record, reports said.

“Maaza Mengiste’s mesmerising novel takes my breath away,” said Lemmons.

“The imagery is so rich and powerful and the characters so vividly drawn, it naturally lends itself to adaptation. I’m very honoured to be a part of bringing this brilliant book to the screen,” she added.

The project will be produced by Charles Roven and Richard Suckle and executive produced by Stephanie Haymes-Roven and Curt Kanemoto, who will oversee the project for Atlas Entertainment.

“Kasi’s films are epic and intimate all at once,” said Roven and Suckle, adding: “It makes her the perfect filmmaker to bring to life Maaza’s complex characters and compelling world captured in The Shadow King. We are thrilled to be working with her on such a special project.”

The Shadow King is an Atlas Entertainment project.