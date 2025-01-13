Mumbai: There is only one thing that Hindi movie actress Janhvi Kapoor is refusing to do.

Janhvi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a clip of her beautifully decorated and well-lit Christmas Tree.

The actress wrote: “Refusing to take down my Christmas tree.”

In other news, January 7, Bollywood sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recreated the hook step of the song “Loveyapa Hogaya” from the upcoming film “Loveyapa.”

Khushi took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel video. In the clip, the two girls are seen doing the hookstep of the track, originally picturised on Junaid Khan and Janhvi’s sister. Boney Kapoor made a hilarious special appearance in the background.

“Nikla tha love karne par papa aagaya #Loveyapa,” Khushi captioned the post.

It was January 3, when the track was unveiled. In “Loveyapa”, Junaid, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, will be seen romancing Khushi Kapoor.

“Loveyapa”, directed by Advait Chandan, the drama deals with the life of a young couple whose relationship ends up taking a massive turn after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some bitter truths about each other.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” with actor Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

She will also be seen in ‘Param Sundari’, which is set to release July 25, 2025.

The film is by production house Maddock Films, directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame. It centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com.

