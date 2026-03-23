From career decisions and money matters to family time and emotional balance, today’s horoscope brings a mix of caution, motivation and reassurance. Ganesha’s guidance for all 12 zodiac signs highlights where to push harder, where to slow down and how to make the most of the day ahead.

Aries: If you are involved in monetary matters, today you will find yourself weighing the benefits. A loan that you have applied for may be sanctioned. Look at a range of choices, says Ganesha, and you will end up feeling very happy about it.

Taurus: Your unfailing punctuality, your insistence on following time schedules, is due to be noticed and appreciated today. Your colleagues and superiors will be singing praises as soon as you arrive for work. If you are in an artistic or creative profession, such as designing, journalism, or multimedia, you have a remarkably eventful and gratifying day ahead. Creative people and professionals having the same sun sign as yours are also in for a great day, assures Ganesha.

Gemini: You will feel blue and out of sorts today. You will feel that you are all alone in the world, emotionally. Your repressed desires and your philosophical streak will come to the fore today and will influence your dark mood, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You are most likely to appear edgy and hypercritical to others, says Ganesha. Remain your typical, poised self. Try not to be harsh to others if you wish to save your relationships and sustain a reputable image. Avoid clashes with your superiors and colleagues. Take a deep breath the moment you feel you are losing grip on your emotions, and then this too shall pass!

Leo: Most of your time will be spent at the workplace. You will excel in all your tasks today. Professional relationships will be marked by co-operation. You will have cordial relations with your colleagues. It is an auspicious and progressive day for business, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Confidently take on the challenges that, in all likelihood, will test your business abilities, especially the ones that are related to your investments and monetary matters. You will most probably come up with novel ideas to solve long-pending issues, and Ganesha says that this will be very effective.

Libra: Lights, camera, and action! Be prepared as the limelight is focused on you on this very motivating and inspiring day, enabling you to attract excellent public praise. Today is an encouraging day to set in motion innovative projects, especially for those who desire to be their own masters and embark upon fulfilling self-financed ideas. Ganesha has an inkling that today, you might see your social standing rise to new heights.

Scorpio: You are most likely to resent the dominating and overbearing nature of your partner today. Patience will probably go to the dumps in this case, then. But Ganesha advises you to sit together and resolve all personality clashes and quarrels in view of the larger scheme of things.

Sagittarius: As Ganesha foresees, you will be religiously inclined today. Listening to soft, instrumental music will soothe your nerves. You also feel like going back to school days and digging into detective and suspense stories of Nancy Drew or the Hardy Boys. It was fun being a kid, wasn’t it?

Capricorn: Though less, you will get money from your investments and other resources. Don’t ignore pending projects; complete them at the earliest so that you will have a clear picture of your requirements and responsibilities, advises Ganesha. Once you are done with them, you will enjoy happy times with your friends and family in the evening.

Aquarius: A productive day, as you will receive unrestrained support from your bosses and colleagues. Your creativity will reach its zenith and the resulting work will augment your reputation. The day will seem complete when you spend quality time with your family in the evening, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Happiness shared is double the joy; sorrows shared are half the burden. Your family is the foundation of your success, and it is to them you will turn in times of failure as well. With their support, getting back to the top of the game will take no time, says Ganesha.