From career choices and financial concerns to family moments and emotional well-being, today’s horoscope offers a blend of caution, encouragement and comfort. Ganesha’s insights for all 12 zodiac signs point out when to take initiative, when to ease off and how to navigate the day effectively.

Aries: The stars urge you to focus on your finances and savings, and today, you might remain very busy doing just that. But take care, says Ganesha, you don’t want a sulking spouse when you go home. Don’t cancel any plans; go ahead and enjoy that new film.

Taurus: This day, you will have an urge to take a trip, be it a small one. Ganesha sees you enthusiastically making detailed plans and arrangements, arranging for funds and getting in touch with all those you desire to take along. It is possible that you may ultimately scrap your plans and choose to stay at home. However, be sure you’ll be making that trip in due course.

Gemini: You will feel lonely and unwanted today. You will feel the need for someone who can calm your troubled mind. Meditation and yoga will help you calm yourself. It is a good day to receive love from that someone special, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will succeed in a new venture and will brim with radiance and energy. Ganesha says this is the best time for a get-together and to kindle contact with friends and relatives.

Leo: You will look to give your house a new appearance by decorating it or undertaking some renovation projects. You will make the best out of waste and produce some truly marvellous pieces of art to improve the ambience of your nest. You will be able to save up some money. Laudable, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will excel remarkably in whatever work you prefer to engage yourself in today. Ganesha says your aspiration to start a business endeavour in a foreign country will bear fruit. To considerably enhance your self-image, it is necessary to make the required improvements in your personal appearance.

Libra: Ganesha says that on the work front, you may be in the midst of meetings or negotiations, which will work out favourably for you. This will help ease your tension and you will feel mentally free. Today, you will feel more vibrant and active, too and hence will be able to get more done.

Scorpio: According to Ganesha, your new business venture is likely to keep you on your toes today. You may even neglect your personal life to meet expectations at work. A feeling of disappointment may surround you as things do not go according to plan and your efforts may go in vain. No pains, no gains, reminds Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You are in a dilemma today. You may find yourself standing at a crossroads, and your decision-making power does not seem to help you much, says Ganesha. You are likely to become controversy’s favourite child; this may add fuel to the fire. Be wise, and take guidance from experienced people.

Capricorn: God helps those who help themselves; likewise, your sincere efforts will be paid off well today. If you’re dealing with shares and stocks, it may be your day-to-day. Your life partner will prove to be lucky for your success, so give him/her the credit he/she deserves, suggests Ganesha.

Aquarius: Today is a day of communication and associations. While at a family gathering, you will enjoy chatting nineteen to the dozen! But at work, you may be left teaching, explaining, negotiating, coordinating, and arranging meetings. A productive but draining day, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Compromise is the name of the game when it comes to relationships, and you are adept at it. You realise the importance of losing an argument to win over a heart, and do so with panache. Indeed, this is an area where others emulate you, says Ganesha.