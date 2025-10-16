Aries: You will be a compassionate and caring person. Today you are feeling very generous and will give freely of your treasures, which, Ganesha says, will be adequately compensated in future. You have the exceptional ability to combine work and fun, and will treat peers and juniors as your family.

Taurus: There is a chance that your analytical ability will get noticed today by your boss, predicts Ganesha. Such an analytical skill will add to your awareness and wisdom in the afternoon. You might go on a shopping spree to buy cassettes, CDs and similar electronic gadgets, expects Ganesha.

Gemini: You will be in a nostalgic frame of mind and will likely revisit old memories from the past. The post-noon sessions should see some occurrences that will leave you feeling sentimental. You will make decisions guided by your heart rather than your mind. You need to develop a sense of right and wrong, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Love is not just in the air; it is everywhere. The love bug will bite you so hard that it may make you weep. If you are a part of a long-standing relationship, you will fall in love with your partner all over again. Though you may feel restless in the afternoon for not being able to be with your lover, you will more than make up for the lost time in the evening.

Leo: You need to balance your income and expenditure. It is a good time to invest and speculate in shares. Your debts will be settled, and pending dues will be realised. A work or project that has been delayed for some time, will now be completed. Your relations with your business partners will become stronger now, says Ganesha.

Virgo: The place you dwell in could do well with a new look. At least, that is what you want to do today. Add some lively show pieces and sprinkle some of that personality to get the right effect, says Ganesha. In the evening, be prepared to shine out as a master performer and possibly a valuable helping hand.

Libra: Call it a proof of the old saying, ‘Blood is thicker than water’, but it is your family that will stand you in good stead today, foresees Ganesha. And in keeping with your grateful nature, you are likely to repay your dues later in the day. Don’t be surprised if your rivals admit to your feats; it’s all in the stars today. Your smooth-talking skills and sugary tone will go a long way in stimulating your partner’s interest in you, hints Ganesha.

Scorpio: The faucet of creativity will run wild today, especially when you try sorting things out with your siblings. Today, you shall bypass all incoming troubles with much ease. Your ingenuity will help you bag a job later, perhaps. In the evening, you will be the Good Samaritan and bring peace to someone, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Ganesha advises you to flock with birds of the same feather today. The perfection in your ideas may not materialise on paper today. And, it shall be evasive even when you get to the job of executing ideas. But keep working, advises Ganesha, and remain practical later in the day.

Capricorn: Emotions are difficult to understand for you, especially those of your lover. He/she will be more open and expressive today, and it’ll help you both understand your relationship better. Also, spend some quality time with each other and strengthen your bond by giving him/her a pleasant surprise or a gift, suggests Ganesha.

Aquarius: If embroiled in a litigation, it is advisable that you settle out of court. Your resilience carries you through tough times. But your conviction and courage are often misunderstood for rigidity. Soften your attitude, suggests Ganesha, if you want to prove others wrong.

Pisces: You will find yourself in a nostalgic frame of mind today, and will attempt to reach out to long-lost friends and relatives, says Ganesha. It is also a good day for social and religious activities. You will also relate to your work emotionally. However, when it comes to business, practical prudence should guide your decisions rather than emotional attachments, opines Ganesha.