Aries: If you have children, it’s likely you’ll spoil them today. After all, it’s for days like these that you work hard, says Ganesha. You will also complete pending assignments, and it’s a productive day for those in medical professions and pubic services.

Taurus: You may feel frustrated and stranded in family matters today, says Ganesha. Shower your warmth and care to make up for past mistakes. Your spouse will be supportive and lend you a helping hand to regain your mental composure. Reciprocate with intimacy and go with the flow, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini: A favourable day to put an end to all the doubts surrounding your ability to do well, especially in the field of communication. People around you will find you incredibly charming and enchanting. You will win hearts with your verve and panache. You may want to spruce up your surroundings at work and at home. It will fetch you crucial brownie points from those you want to impress.

Cancer: It is quite possible that your personal life will take precedence over your professional life. You will not be able to repress or ignore your feelings, and you should not either, says Ganesha. But you should be careful about how you express yourself in public.

Leo: No matter how far you go, there is always a horizon that you desire to reach. And what holds true for all outer projections of life most certainly holds true for one’s inner self as well, reminds Ganesha. Bear this in mind as you strive to improve yourself in as many ways as possible. You might consider part-time courses and crash courses to help increase your skills and double your efficiency. Self-improvement is a never-ending process, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Financial doldrums are headed your way today. In order to seek what you desire, expect to shell out a hefty price. You might just net those short-term goals in the evening. Ganesha foretells that large and important business deals will end the day on a high note.

Libra: Today will be fabulous for you, especially if you are in the world of business. Long-term deals seem to be on the cards for you. If you happen to be a government officer, luck favours you today. Keep your ears and eyes open, there may be news of a possible promotion. All Ganesha has to say to you today is, keep your options open and hopes alive. And smile with good luck on your side.

Scorpio: Ganesha feels that your intuitive feelings will rule your actions today. You will need to break past your stress threshold and tackle work with zeal and zest. Follow your instincts and relax to some good music when the burden of work is overwhelming. At the end of the day, it is not the thought that matters but how that thought was implemented into action.

Sagittarius: Ganesha sees a spectacular day in store for you, especially if you are an artist. Radio jockeys will be heard and cheered for. Television anchors will receive thunderous applause and golden opportunities. Go ahead, seize the day!

Capricorn: Your extraordinary skills, passion for perfection, and an overpowering personality will inspire and motivate those around you, says Ganesha. Many will, in fact, emulate your actions, so much so that you could most likely have a fan following. But while the inspired lot may achieve success and move on to target higher goals, you are likely to miss out on the best of opportunities to make money.

Aquarius: Spirituality is your new passion, and Calvin Klein matters less today! Mysticism attracts you, says Ganesha. This may lead you to seek solace in holy books and religious places. It’s going to take some time for you to understand that spiritual attainment can be had in the flesh-and-blood world as well.

Pisces: You are ceaselessly driven to find room for improvement. A part-time course to enhance your skills or to increase your efficiency is what you will likely be pursuing today, says Ganesha.