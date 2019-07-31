Bhubaneswar: State Legislative Assembly Wednesday passed the Odisha Appropriation Bill, 2019, allowing the state government to utilise the annual Budget proposed for Rs 1.39 lakh crore in the current fiscal from its consolidated fund.

The Bill, introduced by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, was passed by voice vote in the House.

“The annual budget for 2019-20 emphasised on farm sector and farmers’ welfare, poverty alleviation, food security, inclusive development, service delivery, SC/ST communities, women, youth and senior citizens,” said Pujari in his reply to the House.

As cyclone Fani that battered the state May 3 caused massive devastation in the coastal districts, the Finance Minister said Odisha plans to adopt cutting-edge technology to reduce damage in times of natural calamities.

“The budget emphasises on creating livelihood opportunities in cyclone-affected areas,” said the minister.

Stating that the state government has sought medium term strategy from many international agencies, he said.

“We have allocated Rs 2251 crore for power sector for 2019-20 financial year.”

Even as the Opposition members expressed concern over the growing debts burden on the state, the Finance Minister said state’s overall debt stock is 16.8 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP). The debt-stock should be within 25 per cent of the GSDP.

Pujari had presented the annual budget of Rs 1.39 lakh crore for 2019-20 fiscal June 28. The budget would be financed by revenue receipts of Rs 1,15,266 crore and Rs 23,734 crore through borrowings and other receipts.