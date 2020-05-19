New Delhi: Students whose plans to study abroad have been affected due to COVID-19 will get a fresh chance to apply for the JEE-Main. The JEE-Main is the entrance exam for engineering colleges, the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister announced Tuesday.

HRD Minister’s statement

“Representations have been received from various Indian students, who were scheduled to join colleges abroad. However, they are now keen to pursue their studies in India. This is due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19. So the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give them an opportunity,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.

New dates

The application window for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main), which opened Tuesday, will have to be completed by May 24.

“Students who were not able to complete their application forms due to other reasons can also use this opportunity,” NTA director Vineet Joshi said.

The exam, which was earlier scheduled in April but was postponed due to lockdown restrictions. It will be held across the country July 18-23.

Oversees study plans disrupted

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the decision of over 48 per cent Indian students who wanted to study abroad. This information has been provided by ‘Quacquarelli Symonds’ (QS), which comes out with global rankings for educational institutions.

The novel coronavirus has claimed over three lakh lives with more than 48 lakh people infected across the globe. The deadly virus has brought several countries to a standstill. Many of these countries have imposed international travel restrictions. It has delayed and disrupted the study-abroad plans of students.

New app launched

The HRD minister also launched an artificial intelligence-powered mobile application called the ‘National Test Abhyas’. This app will be for the mock tests for the JEE-Main and medical entrance exam NEET.

“The app has been developed by the NTA to enable the candidates to take mock tests. They can prepare for the upcoming exams such as the JEE-Main, NEET under the NTA’s purview. It has been launched to facilitate the candidates’ access to high-quality mock tests from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Agencies