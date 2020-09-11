Bhubaneswar: High School Certificate (HSC) supplementary examination 2020 conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will begin from September 14, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Friday said.

According to Dash, a total of 22,649 students are expected to appear in the examination this year.

The examination will be held at 153 centres across the state. The State Open School Certificate Examination will also begin on the same day across 88 centres and 12,939 students are expected to appear in the examination.

Both the examinations will continue till September 24.

All centre superintendents have been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines during the examinations, minister Dash added.

BSE has sought cooperation from all district administrations, police administrations and school teachers for smooth conduct of the examination.

Collectors of all the districts have been requested accordingly to extend their support for smooth conduct of the examination. District education officers (DEOs) have also been asked to make necessary arrangements for sanitisation of all the centres every day after each sitting of the examination is over, the minister said.

Besides, tight security arrangements will be made at the examination centres. Answer sheets of the supplementary examination will be evaluated at 13 designated centres. Similarly, answer papers of Open School Certificate Examination will be evaluated at seven evaluation centres.

PNN