Puri: In a scene coming out straight from a Hindi movie, Pipili police confronted a situation wherein a person, accused of attacking his elder brother and sister-in-law, held his mother hostage in their house. The drama did not end there as he threatened the police that he would kill the woman if they tried to proceed towards their house.

The incident was reported from Laxminarayanpur village under Pipili police limits in Puri district Monday night.

Dilip Rath (42) and his elder brother Niranjan had a tiff over family matters August 9 night. The quarrel soon escalated and Dilip attacked Niranjan with a knife. He also attacked his sister-in-law.

The seriously injured husband-wife duo was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Later an FIR against Dilip was lodged with Pipili police station.

Monday night, the police reached the village to arrest Dilip and encountered such a situation that they had hardly imagined.

The accused took his mother inside the house and closed the door from inside. He threatened the police that he would kill his mother if they tried to arrest him.

Finding themselves in the cleft stick, the cops had to wait until the local sarpanch intervened. It was when he assured him that the matter would be solved among themselves, he came out of the house and was only then apprehended.

PNN